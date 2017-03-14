Manohar Parrikar sworn in as Chief Minister of Goa

Manohar Parrikar. Pic/PTI

Panaji: BJP leader Manohar Parrikar was sworn in Chief Minister of Goa on Tuesday by Governor Mridula Sinha.

Parrikar, who resigned as Defence Minister, was administered the oath of office in presence of top BJP leaders including BJP national president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda and several other dignitaries.

Nine ministers were also sworn in during the ceremony, namely Sudin Dhavalikar and Manohar Azgaonkar of the Maharashtrawdi Gomantak Party, Vijai Sardesai, Vinod Palienkar and Jayesh Salgaonkar of the Goa Forward, Francis D'Souza, Pandurang Madkaikar of the BJP and Independent legislators Govind Gawde and Rohan Khaunte.