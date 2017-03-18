Manoj Sinha likely to be new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

New Delhi: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha is "almost" certain to be the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, even as BJP state President Keshav Prasad Maurya was still in the race, informed sources said on Saturday.

A senior BJP leader, who declined to be named as the party was still keeping suspense over the post alive, told IANS that Sinha has emerged as the top choice to head the Uttar Pradesh government after strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

"It is almost decided. The announcement is likely to be made after the (newly-elected) BJP MLAs meet in Lucknow" on Saturday evening, the BJP leader said.