Manoj Tiwari: Delhi night shelters in poor condition

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has alleged that night shelters in the city are in poor condition and demanded Lt. Governor Anil Baijal direct the officials to conduct surprise visit at these facilities

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has alleged that night shelters in the city are in poor condition and demanded Lt. Governor Anil Baijal direct the officials to conduct surprise visit at these facilities. Tiwari also alleged that a large number of homeless people have died in the past fortnight in the city.



Manoj Tiwari

"The report of death of 91 homeless people has shocked Delhi. These deaths have exposed the Kejriwal government's claims of providing facilities and shelter to the homeless people," Tiwari alleged in a statement. The L-G should direct the chief secretary and other officials for surprise visits at these shelter homes to ensure the homeless people have safer place to sleep at night, he said.

"We have come to know that at many places the shelters are locked and at few others the caretakers ask for money for entry. Sanitation condition is very poor at many other shelters," he said. He also demanded Kejriwal resign from the chief minister's post taking responsibility for the deaths of homeless people.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go