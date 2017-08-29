Maoists, in Chhattisgarh, pull youth from bus, and kill him



Representation pic

Maoists pulled a youth off a bus in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar on Monday and killed him for his failure to return money he owed to a rebel leader, police said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said Sonu was forced to alight from a bus around 5 p.m. near Kankerlanka while returning there from Polampalli and fatally shot with an arrow.

A resident of Kankerlanka camp, Sonu had failed to return Rs 30,000 he had taken from a Maoist leader, police said.

However, informed sources said Sonu was working in police and Maoists had warned him to desist.

Meena, however, said he had no such information and said the real cause of the crime would be known only after a probe.