Maoists: You sexually abused our women, we killed jawans



Twenty-five CRPF jawans were killed in the ambush by Maoists in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, on April 24. Pic/PTI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Dand Karanya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) claimed in an audio clip that the massacre of 25 CRPF jawans in Sukma on Tuesday was a response to sexual violence by security forces against tribal women, and the murder of villagers.

According to reports, taking responsibility for the attack, DKSZC spokesperson 'Vikalp' said in the clip, "The PLGA (CPI (Maoist)'s military wing People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) launched the Chintagufa-Burkapal to give an answer to Mission 2017 and the fake surrender campaign. We congratulate the PLGA, its leadership, commanders and the people of Dand Karanya for their active support. This attack was just an extension of the Bhejji attack [on the CRPF in March 2017]. These attacks are retaliatory, defensive, to defeat anti-people policies and to take forward the pro people struggle."

He said the attacks should be seen as "retaliation against the sexual atrocities that are being committed by the security forces against the tribal women and girls in the conflict zone".

'Vikalp' also reiterated his party's opposition to road construction projects in the area, claiming that under the garb of development, the government intended to loot people.

Chhattisgarh's Special Director-General of Police DM Awasthi said he would check the authenticity of the clip.

Maoist's body found near site

The body of a Maoist has been recovered from the site where 25 CRPF personnel were killed. The body was recovered just 500 m from the spot where the gunbattle took place.