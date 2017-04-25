Maoists massacre 25 CRPF troopers in Chhattisgarh jungle ambush

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav
At least 25 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district yesterday, the deadliest attack by Maoists targeting security forces this year.
The Maoists mounted the assault around 12.25 pm in Kalapathar area of south Bastar region, one of the worst-hit by Left-wing extremism in the country. The area is close to the Chintagufa-Burkapal-Bheji axis, the hotbed of Maoist violence that has seen a number of such attacks in the past.
“As per the latest report, we have lost 26 men. We are still to account for all the personnel and a search is on. About 7-8 boys are still missing. The last word on the encounter will come once the entire area has been searched and all troops contacted,” a senior CRPF officer said, adding that the paramilitary patrol was about 99 personnel-strong.
The incident occurred near Burkapal village within Chintagufa police station limits, Sukma Additional SP Jitendra Shukla said.
While 11 bodies were recovered first, 12 were found during combing operations.
A jawan succumbed to injuries while being evacuated by air, the officer said.
It is understood that the company commander, an inspector-rank officer leading the contingent, was also killed.
Reinforcements, including CoBRA commandos of the CRPF and its other units, were been rushed to the scene from the nearest camp of the paramilitary force.
The incident comes at a time when the CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, is without a full-time chief after K Durga Prasad retired on February 28.
Blow by blow
>> 99 CRPF jawans of 74th Battalion of a road opening party (providing security to road construction workers) go out on patrol at Burkapal, stop for lunch
>> Locals allegedly first sent to identity their location
>> Around 12.25 pm, around 300 Maoists ambush the jawans, fire indiscriminately
>> Encounter goes on for at least an hour; CRPF men call for back-up
>> Maoists loot arms and ammunition from the dead; not known if any Maoist is killed
>> Company commander among 7 missing
Voices
Narendra Modi, PM in a series of tweets
'Attack is cowardly and deplorable... The sacrifice will not go in vain... Condolences to the families'
Rajnath Singh, Home Minister
'Extremely pained... My tributes to the martyrs and condolences to their families'
M Venkaiah Naidu, Union minister
'Maoists indulging in mindless killing. My deep condolences to the bereaved families. RIP'
Injured CRPF jawans being taken to Raipur for treatment. Pic/PTI
Bloody legacy
>> March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans killed in an ambush attack in Sukma district. Maoists steal 10 weapons from the dead troopers and detonate an IED
>> March 11, 2014: 15 CRPF and police personnel killed in Sukma district
>> May 25, 2013: 25 Congress leaders killed, including Salwa Judum founder Mahendra Karma, in Darbha valley in Chhattisgarh
>> October 18, 2012: 6 CRPF jawans killed, 8 injured in an ambush by landmines, followed by a gunbattle in Gaya (Bihar)
>> April 6, 2010: 75 CRPF men killed in Dantewada
>> October 8, 2009: 17 cops killed in ambush at Laheri police station in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra
>> May 22, 2009: 16 policemen on routine patrol killed in Gadchiroli district
>> June 29, 2008: 38 Greyhounds killed as boat in Odisha's Balimela reservoir
0 Comments