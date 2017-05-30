Maoists slam Saina Nehwal, Akshay Kumar for helping CRPF staff kin



Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal

In a pamphlet claimed to be that of Maoists, actor Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal have been condemned for extending help to the kin of CPRF personnel killed in the recent Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. However, the police are yet to verify the authenticity of the pamphlet.

'We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of the jawans who were killed in a PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) attack by actor Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal...," reads the pamphlet in circulation here on social media. The PLGA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The pamphlet further says, 'We request eminent personalities, senior artists, players and celebrities to stand by the poor people of the revolutionary movement and condemn the government oppression and violation of human rights.'

Akshay and Saina had given financial assistance to the kin of martyrs who were recently killed in two Maoist attacks in Sukma district. On April 24, at least 25 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded, in one of the deadliest attacks by the Naxals. Prior to it, the Naxals ambushed a CRPF patrolling team on March 11 in which 12 personnel lost their lives.