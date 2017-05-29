Maoists threaten Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal

Pamphlets by Maoists thre-atening actor Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal were recovered from the Bailadila area in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar district. Akshay and Saina have been condemned for extending monetary assistance to families of CRPF jawans killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh last month. Akshay and Saina had donated Rs 9 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively.

However, the police are yet to verify the authenticity of the pamphlet.

"We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of the jawans who were killed in a PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) attack by actor Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal...," reads the pamphlet in circulation here on the social media.

The PLGA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The pamphlet, purportedly issued by the 'south sub-zonal bureau' of the banned outfit, further says, "We request eminent personalities, senior artists, players and celebrities to stand by the poor people of the revolutionary movement and condemn the government oppression and violation of human rights."

Akshay and Saina had given financial assistance to the kin of martyrs who were recently killed in two Maoist attacks in Sukma district.

On April 24, at least 25 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Sukma, in one of the deadliest attacks by the Naxals.

Prior to it, the Naxals ambushed a CRPF patrolling team on March 11 in the district in which 12 personnel lost their lives. In the pamphlet, the central government is accused of killing "innocent" tribals in the name of 'Operation Green Hunt'.