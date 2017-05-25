Maratha community to hold biggest silent march in Mumbai



Maratha Kranti Morcha members during a mega rally in Mumbai; (below) in Nagpur. Representation pics

The Maratha community in has decided to hold its "biggest" silent march yet in Mumbai on August 9 to press for reservation and other demands.

This rally would mark the completion of one year of the Maratha Kranti Muk Morcha — the first silent march was taken out on August 9 last year in Aurangabad. One of the organisers, Sanjeev Bhor Patil, said, "We will hold the biggest rally on August 9 this year in Mumbai. It will start from Jijamata Udyan in Byculla and end at Azad Maidan."

The Marathas demands include punishment for culprits in the Kopardi rape case, quota in education and jobs, loan waiver to farmers, and a guaranteed rate for agricultural produce.

6 Aug Date on which the march will be held