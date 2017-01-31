Maratha group stage morcha in Mumbai, disrupts traffic

Dahisar toll naka. Pic /Bharat Soni

Ahead of the civic elections, the Maratha Kranti Morcha held protests at major traffic junctions across the city and state early Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic snarls. The organisation, which is demanding reservations for Marathas, said today’s protest was only a trailer and that it plans to call for a Mumbai bandh on March 6 if their demands are not met.

The protests were held at major traffic junctions across Maharashtra. Dahisar Toll Naka, Shivaji Maharaj Putala in Anushakti Nagar, Kurla Sainath Chowk, Chitra Cinema Dadar/ Dadar TT, Managatram Petrol Pump in Bhandup, Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar and Priyadarshini in Kurla, were among the junctions that were affected in the city.

Laxman Patil, member of Maratha Kranti Morcha, who was present at the Dahisar protest, said, “Most members of our community sustain their livelihood through farming. But, with the condition of farming here, how is a Maratha family expected to lead a normal life?” He added, “The community needs reservations so that our unemployed youth stay away from crime.”

The police are yet to decide on the action to be taken against the protesters, who held traffic to ransom. When contacted, Vilas Sanap, senior PI of Kashimira police station, said, “A decision will be taken collectively on what action should be taken against the protesters.”