Marine Drive trip turns fatal for teen as wave pulls her in causing her to drown

On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old's trip to Marine Drive ended in tragedy as a wave pulled her in and she drowned. Preeti Pise, a Wilson College student, had gone there with her friends to enjoy the rains but failed to pay attention to the BMC warning at 2.39 pm about the high tide.

"They were clicking pictures and getting soaked in the waves at the promenade. A big wave knocked Preeti into the water," said an officer. She was found two hours later, but was declared dead on arrival at GT hospital.