Mark Zuckerberg shares adorable snap with newborn baby girl

The billionaire internet mogul Mark Zuckerberg shared an adorable photo of him holding his newborn baby girl August Zuckerberg on his official Instagram profile.

He captioned the snap, "Baby cuddles are the best."

Also, the Facebook CEO shared a sweet and cute snap of Max with her new sister August on Facebook.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan announced the arrival of their latest addition in an August 28th Facebook post.

In the post, Zukerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan expressed their love for her and emphasized the importance of enjoying childhood, "You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now".

They added, "I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you."

Also he shared about his paternity leave of two months to spend quality time with his children, as he post on facebook, "I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures."