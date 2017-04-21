Maro, the cat flaunts Japanese outfits on Instagram

Maro the cat

A stylish Japanese cat has become an Internet sensation after photos of it dressing in elaborate costumes to sit at the table for meals with his owner, went viral.

Maro cat

Maro, the cosplay cat, is the star of his owner Rie Matsui's Instagram page, which features more than 300 photos of the three-year-old cat dressed in various costumes, including traditional Japanese outfits, and police uniforms, while eating dinner.

The food-loving cat has amassed over 40,000 followers, who regularly comment on her unique ability to make everything look delicious.