Married woman commits 'suicide' in Kolkata, family alleges murder

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after a quarrel with her husband and in-laws on Monday in Kolkata. The body of Soma Dasgupta, 23, was found hanging from the ceiling of her in-laws' house in Baguiati on Monday. Her husband and in-laws stated that she committed suicide following an altercation, an officer from Baguiati police station said.

According to the husband, the couple had a fight in the morning over an issue of their daughter's school. However, the family of the woman filed a police complaint claiming the in-laws killed and hanged her, making it appear like a suicide.

"Our daughter had a strained relationship with her in-laws as she was not allowed to call us or come over to stay with us," the father of the woman said. "We want punishment of everyone who tortured and killed our daughter," he added. Police have sent the body for autopsy.b"We are interrogating the husband and in-laws to find out more about the incident," the officer added.