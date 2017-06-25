Martha the mastiff named 'World's Ugliest Dog 2017'



Martha beat 13 other contenders to be presented with a trophy and $1,500 prize

Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff, has been named this year's World's Ugliest Dog. The annual competition, now it its 29th year, was held in California.

Martha, with owner Shirley Zindler, beat 13 other contenders to be presented with a trophy and a $1,500 prize.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair, where the event takes place, says the event typically includes lots of dogs that have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills.



The mastiff with owner Shirley Zindler. Pics/AFP

Martha is former rescue dog who went nearly blind from neglect, said Zindler. After various operations, she can now see again and is pain-free.

Martha immediately won over the judges by obliviously sprawling across the stage, with no intention of doing any tricks. The panel based their decisions on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction.