Martin Shkreli in legal tangle over Hillary's hair FaceBook post



Martin Shkreli. Pic/AFP

A US judge on Wednesday ordered Martin Shkreli to be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud, citing a Facebook post in which the former drug company executive offered a $5,000 reward for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair.

Shkreli, 34, dubbed the "pharma bro" for exploits that include jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, was silent and stony-faced as US marshals led him out of a Brooklyn courtroom.

He had been free on a $5 million bail since his December 2015 arrest. US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ruled that Shkreli's September 4 post, made shortly before Clinton embarked on a book tour, showed he posed a danger to the public. The post prompted an investigation by the US Secret Service.

The judge rejected arguments by Shkreli's lawyer that the post was protected free speech, saying one of Shkreli's Facebook followers could take it seriously. "This is a solicitation of assault in exchange for money," the judge said, adding, "That is not protected by the First Amendment."

$5k

Amount Shrkreli offered for a strand of Hillary's hair