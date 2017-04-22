Maryam Sharif cleared by Pak SC in Panamagate case



Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter and Kulsoom Nawaz (L) wife of Nawaz Sharif. Pic/aFP



Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's media savvy daughter Maryam Sharif's name has been virtually cleared by the Supreme Court in the high-profile Panama case, according to a media report.



The Panama Papers leaks alleged that 43-year-old Maryam was the beneficial owner of the London properties owned jointly by her brothers. The petitions claimed that since Maryam was a dependant of Sharif, she should have declared the Mayfair properties.



The verdict, however, was of the view that Maryam "has received cash gifts from her father — receipt of gifts from the father does not necessarily make Maryam Nawaz his (Nawaz Sharif) dependent in the legal sense of the word", Dawn reported.



As to the arguments that Maryam lives in the Sharif's family house, the verdict said: "The mere fact that she has chosen to live in a compound owned by her grandmother does not ipso facto make her a dependent of Nawaz Sharif either".