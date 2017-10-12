Masaba Gupta, Indian stylist to a number of Bollywood stars and daughter of Viv Richards and Indian actress Neena Gupta recently posted a response to a tweet lauding the Supreme Court’s decision to ban fire crackers this Diwali.



While the lady’s jubilation was just one word long, her response had Twitter trolls up in arms, saying some really awful things to the stylist. A person who identifies himself as Irritated Common Man (@chodri_chacha) said, “I will buy 2 times more than last year so that it can burn hearts of you people.”

I will buy 2 times more than last year so that it can burn hearts of you people — irritated common man (@chodri_chacha) October 9, 2017

Another person known as Vig (@vignayak) posted a picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor bursting crackers and asked, “Is it Sonam celebrating banning of fireworks in Delhi NCR during Diwali ?”

Is it Sonam celebrating banning of fireworks in Delhi NCR during Diwali ? pic.twitter.com/Z9DKhekN5R — Vig (@vignayak) October 9, 2017

Some Twitter trolls also targeted Sonam Kapoor, who had spoken about the supporting the ban and tagged Masaba’s post as well. Masaba’s timeline was flooded with Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s pictures of them celebrating Diwali by bursting crackers. One user Avinash Choubey‏ (@avinashchoubey) said, “Sonam Kapoor retweeted in favor of ban of crackers. This pic of Sonam in diwali says she is a hypocrite of highest order.”

Sonam Kapoor retweeted in favor of ban of crackers. This pic of Sonam in diwali says she is a hypocrite of highest order pic.twitter.com/V0CfiaxW2s — Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) October 10, 2017

But while most people usually cower down on being trolled, Masaba Gupta had a fitting and eloquent reply to her haters. The lady posted a picture of a letter she wrote to people who trolled her and what she had to say was epic! Take a look

For them 'bastard kids'.

and Masaba Gupta was lauded for her spirit to never back down. Here's what her followers had to say about her Instagram and Twitter post;



