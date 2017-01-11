Masaba Gupta loses 10 kgs, flaunts sexy figure



Masaba Gupta

Bootilicious again

“They have the best vegetarian food I’ve ever eaten,” says a newly svelte and glowing designer, Masaba Gupta, about her recent weight loss of 10 kilos which she attributes to a yoga and ayurveda health resort at Pune.

Gupta had checked in to the clinic in Jan 2016 for help with various issues, chief among them her post marriage weight gain. “I then stuck to their methods for the whole year. It was a health call I had to take,” she says. The result was an entirely new approach to health and food. Not to mention a whole new sass.

“I had become a UK 14-16. Now I am a UK 8-10,” she says, newly returned from a Bali vacation where she rewarded herself by bingeing. “There is a wardrobe of 15-20 garments I can now fit into.” We like!

His suitable publisher

"An Unsuitable Boy will set the benchmark for all future autobiographies and memoirs in India," says Milee Ashwarya, who has to her credit a slew of best sellers that point to a considered approach to popular culture in India by her international publishing house.

Since she began commissioning around more than eight years ago, Ashwarya’s output has included Piyush Pandey’s Pandeymonium, Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones, and The Test of My Life by Yuvraj Singh. Books that bring in the bucks even as they engage celebrities to examine popular subjects with depth and insight.



Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar

But of all these Ashwarya reserves her highest praise for Karan Johar’s soon to be released tome. “It’s currently the top favourite in the office,” she says. “You laugh with it, cry with it, can’t put it down,” she says.

Incidentally, the book commissioned well before Johar’s image was usurped by questions regarding his sexual orientation, is full of equally illuminating revelations about his life. “His relationship with his father, with colleagues like Aditya Chopra and SRK,” says Ashwarya. “The bits about his orientation are just a small part of this very readable book.”

The rebranding of Saharashri

You have to hand it to Subroto Roy. Even as the flamboyant tycoon battles to stay out of jail in connection with a R24,000 crore unreturned deposits scam, his spinmeisters have been busy fashioning a new halo for one of India’s most famous occupants of Tihar.



Subroto Roy with the Bachchans

Thus yesterday, media heads received a missive informing them that Roy’s latest book – Think With Me — was unveiled at the Think With Me Summit, 2016, in Lucknow in the presence of an eminent audience, consisting of no less than Akhilesh Yadav, Amitabh Bachchan, Baba Ramdev, Sania Mirza, BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress amongst others.



Roy with Akhilesh Yadav, Suhel Seth and Roy

For a man who has recently been in the headlines for yet another controversy, that of bribes being allegedly handed out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, does the fact that his audience included politicians of every hue and party, mean that we will see the return of Subroto Saharashri as a free bird again this year? Stranger things have happened.

Twinkle has Love Charger as neighbour

Let it not be said, that best-selling author and possessor of her mother’s glorious mane and father’s surname, Twinkle Khanna, lacks in the good fortune stakes. As every pen pusher in the column business knows, nothing is as important as a subject that allows for endless visitation. And now it appears Mrs Funny Bones has received the ultimate benediction. A neighbour who will undoubtedly give her an unlimited scope for her humour and wit, in the form of the high-profile, remarkably hirsute, rock star Godman who goes by the name of ‘Love Charger’.



The Love Charger

Yes, from Khanna’s recent utterances, it appears that the high priest of spangled sainthood himself Sant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has moved in to the neighbourhood where the author resides with husband Akshay Kumar and their kids. ‘I am obsessed with him — have stalked him endlessly — taken pictures with his fluorescent green car outside a hotel, written columns on him - threatened to buy first day first show tickets for Messenger of God and God has sent me a message back in return, stating ‘Be careful what you wish for you idiot.’ HE has moved into my neighbourhood!’ she posted yesterday.



Twinkle Khanna

Incidentally, Ms Khanna’s blessings as far as good neighbours are, are unbound. Hrithik Roshan we are told, also shares the elevator foyer and landings space with her. And now with the addition of the cosmic Love Charger, her readers can expect electrifying times ahead.

More monkey menace

Since we carried her alert on the monkey menace in Cuffe Parade yesterday, think tanker and former journalist Manjeet Kriplani, has sent us further insight in to the primate problem.



A monkey on the scaffolding of Reveills building at Cuffe Parade. Picture by 9-yr-old Zara Andhyarujina

“I have talked to a few of my neighbouring buildings in Cuffe Parade, and this is what I have from them. The monkeys came about three months ago, they caused major problems. They were climbing up to the 30th floor of buildings, jumping on narrow parapets, going into people’s homes. They were eating food and were found sitting on dining tables to the astonishment of residents,” she says.

“Their modus operandi was this: they would go to a single building for 3-4 days each, scour the place, then move on to the next.” Of course, the intrepid reporter in her did not allow Kriplani to resist a jibe on the nation’s current state of affairs: “Seems like they have migrated from Delhi to Mumbai!” she laughed. “Wonder what that says about our Mumbai and Maharashtra politics...”