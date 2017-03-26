Massive fire in MP ordnance factory, no casualty

Jabalpur: A massive fire broke out in an ordnance factory here on Saturday evening after a series of explosions of bombs made there, an official said. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"The fire broke out in the F-3 section of the factory at Khamaria after a series of explosions caused by bombs manufactured there. The fire has been brought under control. No one was injured," District Magistrate M.C. Chaudhary told IANS.

The officer said a probe has been initiated. Defence Ministry officials said the fire has been controlled to a large extent.