Massive traffic jam after trailer truck topples over at Mumbra bypass road

The trailer that toppled over on Mumbra bypass road this morning

A heavy-duty trailer truck toppled over on Monday morning at Mumbra bypass road, opposite the Holy Spirit English High School, resulting in a massive traffic jam.

The truck container was being driven by Raju Ahamad (25), a resident of Pratapgadh, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, who arrived at the spot immediately, there were no casualties in the accident. However, the driver has suffered a major head injury and fractures and was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital at Kalwa. He was later moved to KEM Hospital, as his condition was serious. The road was cleared within two hours.

Speaking to mid-day, Santosh Kadam, an official from the disaster management cell, BMC, said, "We are still in the process of getting information on where the trailer was going. It was carrying a heavy consignment and keeled over on its side at the turn in the road. This road is an accident- prone one and there have been many mishaps here in the past."