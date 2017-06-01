Matheran toy train likely to chug from June 18 onwards

Sources said that railways will open short 3-km-long stretch to ply service



Tourists take selfies on the stationary train at Nerul

Those who love soaking in the hilly, scenic view between Neral and Matheran during monsoon, here's some good news: Central Railway is likely to start the popular toy train service from Aman Lodge to Matheran from June 18.

Early this morning, CR authorities assembled and shunted the coaches and engine for the toy train at Neral. Several tourists had thronged at the station, assuming that the railways would be running the toy train today. Some even sat inside, thinking that the train would start. However, their excitement soon turned to disappointment when they realised that CR had no such plans for now.



Central Railway authorities seen testing coaches. Pics/ Shrikant Khuperkar

K Dave, who had come with his family from Bharuch, Gujarat said, "We came here just to take a ride on this toy train. But now that it isn't plying, we will just take photos inside the train and then head to Matheran by road."

Sources said that the trial will start in the coming week and they are likely to begin services from June 18, on a partial 3-km-long stretch.

Train services on the entire 20-km-long corridor were suspended after twin derailments in May 2016.