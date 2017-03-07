Maths paper on WhatsApp minutes before exam



Representational pic

It seems that paper leaks have become an everyday affair for the state board, with the third case reported on Monday. The image of the HSC Mathematics paper was available on WhatsApp minutes before the examination. However, the Board still believes that some people are just playing mischief by taking pictures of the question papers and circulating them on WhatsApp just after the bundles are opened.

According to sources, a candidate appearing for the exam at MMK College in Bandra was caught with images of the question paper on his phone.

Interrogation on

Chairman of the state board's Mumbai division said, "The Khar police station officers are questioning the boy regarding the case. However, he will be allowed to appear for the remaining papers as the investigation is still on."

No arrest

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Khar police station Ramchandra Jadav said, "We have registered an FIR under Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act. The suspect is being questioned. No arrests have been made in the case till now."