Mathura: Youth killed while trying to get down from running train

Mathura(UP): A youth was killed when he tried to get down from the running Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express train at Mathura railway station here today, GRP sources said.
Manoj Sharma tried to alight at the Mathura railway station from the running train and slipped and fell and died, the sources said.
The Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express has no stoppage at Mathura railway station.
Pics: Ex-footballer Gascoigne's step-daughter Bianca is a bombshell
Photos: Priyanka Chopra's dinner outing with Arpita Khan Sharma in Bandra
Photos: Malaika, Saif's son Ibrahim visit Kareena and Taimur at hospital
Spotted: SRK, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem in Bandra
Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport
0 Comments