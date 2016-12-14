E-paper

Mathura: Youth killed while trying to get down from running train

Mathura(UP): A youth was killed when he tried to get down from the running Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express train at Mathura railway station here today, GRP sources said.

Manoj Sharma tried to alight at the Mathura railway station from the running train and slipped and fell and died, the sources said.

The Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express has no stoppage at Mathura railway station.

