Mathura train lynching: Four accused identified



Police produce three of four men, accused in the lynching case, in the District Court in Faridabad yesterday. PIC/PTI

The brother of the teenaged Muslim youth, who was stabbed to death on-board a Mathura-bound train, on Wednesday said the family has identified the arrested four accused.

Junaid (17) was stabbed when he along with his brothers was returning home to Khandawli village in Ballabgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi on Thursday.

His brothers - Hashim and Sakir - who were also travelling in the train with him were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them.

"We identified these four arrested accused when they were paraded before us. They were involved in beating and jostling with us (Junaid and his brothers on the train)," 20-year-old Hashim told reporters in his village in Ballabgarh.

A 50-year-old Delhi government employee was among four persons arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of the Muslim youth.

'Minorities not insecure'

As the nation witnessed a streak of violent incidents targeting minorities, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in a bid to quell frayed tempers, yesterday asserted there was no atmosphere of fear or insecurity prevailing among the community.

Suspecting the role of some "hostile forces" behind such incidents, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs said such "tactics" will not be allowed to succeed.

He, however, stressed that the incidents cannot be justified and pitched for tough action against the perpetrators.

5 No of arrests in the lynching case