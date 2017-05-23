MBOSE HSSLC Result 2017: Meghalaya 12th Arts Results declared at results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 (Arts) were declared today (May 22) at 10 am at results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. You can also check the results at meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 will be available on official website - results.mbose.in

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The exams were held in the month of March. The exams are held under the aegis of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) which is the government supervisory and regulatory body.