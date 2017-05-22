MBOSE HSSLC Result 2017: Meghalaya 12th Results 2017 on May 22 results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 (Arts) is likely to declare tomorrow (May 23) at 10 am at results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. You can also check the results at meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 will be available on official website - results.mbose.in

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2017 copy for future reference.