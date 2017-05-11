MBSE HSSLC Result 2017: Mizoram Board Class 12 results declared; check at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC Result 2017, Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2017 was announced today (May 11) at 2 pm on MBSE HSSLC Result official website mbse.edu.in and mizoram12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Mizoram Board Class 12 Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh. Here are the key steps of checking Mizoram Board Cass 10 Result 2017.

The Mizoram Board Cass 10 Result 2017 will be available on official website - mbse.edu.in

Steps to check the results

>> Click on the website - mizoram12.jagranjosh.com

>> MBSE HSSLC Result 2017.

>> Fill in the details like roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID.

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the results copy for future reference.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Mizoram which was setup in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act.