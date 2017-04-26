MCD polls: Ajay Maken to resign as Delhi Congress chief

Ajay Maken. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Wednesday took moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the civic polls and announced he was resigning.

"I will submit my resignation to the Congress President and Vice President shortly," Maken told reporters.

The Congress was a distant third in the Delhi civic polls, after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Stating that he was expecting a better results by the party, Maken said that he was taking the responsibility of the party's defeat.

He also said that he won't hold any party's post for the next one year and will remain just a normal Congress member.

"I will remain just a normal member for the next one year. My commitment to the party is ideological and will continue to remain so," said Maken.

Commenting on the Congress Party's performance in a few of the wards -- where the party was leading-- Maken said : "During Delhi assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls we were zero. This time we fought based on issues, we are satisfied that we have made a reasonable comeback."

"However, our expectations were a little high," added Maken.