MD drug worth Rs 2.4 crore seized by Mumbai police, one held





City police on Tuesday arrested one person and seized over 10 kg of MD drug, commonly known as 'Ecstasy', worth Rs 2.04 crore, in suburban Chembur, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap at Chhedanagar bus stop in Chembur on service road of Santacruze-Chembur Linking Road (SCLR) on Tuesday morning, police said.



Police stopped a suspiciously moving car and detained a 34-year-old resident of Kherwadi. After searching the vehicle, 10.2 kg of this psychoactive drug mostly used in rave and dance music parties, was seized, the official said. "We arrested the man and seized 10.2 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 2.04 crore as well as the car," DCP Ashok Dudhe, Mumbai police spokesperson, said.



An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and sleuths of ANC are interrogating the arrested accused to know the source of the contraband and where it was being taken. Police have sent a team out of the state to nab some more accused in connection with the case, the official said adding that further investigation is on. According to police, MD is often sold mixed with other substances, such as ephedrine, amphetamine and methamphetamine and its desired effects include increased empathy, euphoria, and heightened sensations.