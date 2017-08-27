Meat exporter Moin Qureshi sent to ED custody till August 31

Controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi was today sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate by a city court for "thorough investigation" in a money laundering probe against him and others.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj sent the accused to ED custody till August 31 after the probe agency said his custodial interrogation was required to unearth crime proceeds and money trail and to confront him with the documents.

While seeking his custody for 14 days, ED's special prosecutor NK Matta said Qureshi was in possession of more evidence in this case and was withholding them, jeopardising the probe.