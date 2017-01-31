Meat mafia chops off railway guard's fingers for doing his duty

In a shocking incident, a meat mafia allegedly chopped off fingers of a railway official in Bhojpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, on Sunday. The victim, Jaiprakash Patel, is a gateman. The incident is said to have taken place after he refused to open the railway gate before the signal.

According to ANI, Patel was on duty at Bhojpur railway gate on Sunday night. When the train was about to arrive, he closed the gate. However, the meat mafia, in a vehicle carrying animals, ordered Patel to open the gate before the signal.

The gateman refused to do so, after which the meat mafia not only pointed a gun at Patel, but also chopped off his fingers with a sharp instrument.

The accused has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while Patel was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.