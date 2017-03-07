Medanta air ambulance crash-lands in Thailand, pilot killed

New Delhi: An air ambulance, hired by Medanta Hospital, had crashlanded near Bangkok on Sunday, killing one of its pilots, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

"The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. The injured were shifted to Bangkok Hospital by Army helicopters," she tweeted on Monday. In a series of tweets, she said that the Indian mission was extending all possible assistance.

"Our Mission has just informed me that we have lost pilot of the Air Ambulance Arunaksha Nandy. Dr.Shailendra and Dr.Komal are in the ICU. The other two have sustained minor injuries. "Our Mission is extending them all help and assistance. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she added.

The Thailand-bound air ambulance of Medanta hospital from New Delhi with five on board had crash-landed at Nakhon Pathom Airport near Bangkok on Sunday. The private air charter being operated on the Pilatus Aircraft PC12 VT-AVG was operating a medical flight.