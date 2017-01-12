Medical students to protest against 'exit exams'

The students' wing of Indian Medical Association (IMA) is up in arms against the Centre’s proposition of ‘exit examination’ for undergraduate and post-graduate (PG) medical pass-outs. Besides organising dharnas and rallies, the students have decided to participate in a “mass bunking” campaign on February 1.

The students will also protest against the confusion surrounding NEET exams. “In its last meeting on January 7, the forum decided to oppose several irregularities in medical education. IMA, which is supporting the students in principle, will organise a meeting on January 22, in which the mass-bunk and other activities will be planned,” a source said.

Maharashtra President of the IMA, Dr. Ashok Tambe, said, “Medical students cannot be pressurised with more exams.”

A circular has been sent to all IMA members about the upcoming meet. Dr Rajesh Airan, national senior vice-president elect of IMA, said, “Government is introducing exit exams for MBBS graduates on one hand and permitting AYUSH to practice modern medicine (including dentistry) on the other. To highlight these controversies IMA has planned an agitation on February 1 as part of which mass bunking will be arranged between 8 am to 1 pm.”