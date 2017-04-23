Meenakshi Shedde: The other love jihad



Schoolchildren at a special screening of Rahul Bose's inspiring film Poorna, on the 13-year-old Poorna Malavath, who climbed Mount Everest. Pic/Meenakshi Shedde

India has become a cowering nation. Animals, especially cows, are valued far more than humans in today's India. In other words, you are lucky if you have horns. An udder, and you are set for life. The Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir, has proposed that, like Project Tiger, the government create “cow sanctuaries” under Project Cow, with food banks for cows. Meanwhile, a man is beaten to death in Dadri because of rumours that he had stored beef in his fridge. A dairy farmer in Alwar who had bought a cow for milking, is lynched to death by gau rakshaks. On Facebook, there is a photo of a bunch of burly men in commando-style, bullet-proof vests, waving guns and pistols, one posing with a row of bullets across his shoulder. Turns out they are your friendly neighbourhood cow vigilantes, the Punjab Gau Rakshak. On the other hand, one tweet about the government's choice of UP chief minister, and the next thing, an FIR is registered against the ‘tweeter’ in Lucknow and now the Bombay High Court has granted him “transit pre-arrest bail.”

Brazenly, before our eyes, minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Dalits and gays, are being murdered, brutalised and humiliated. I know a lot of secular people who, like me, despair that humanity is at its lowest ebb, but are afraid to voice their opinion in the current climate. I asked some of them what they are doing about it. One said, she signed petitions online. Another said her own family members are right-wingers, so she taunts them on Facebook. But, a third has started the wonderful Kabir Festival-Mumbai to promote communal harmony through music. A fourth partners with NGOs supporting the marginalised, including minorities.

I reflected on the situation, and found two quotes that are relevant: Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh said, “My actions are my only true belongings,” and Saint Teresa of Calcutta said, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” So I compiled a list of NGOs who are doing solid work that includes supporting minorities, through education or jobs, so that people could support them, if they wished. But, when I called an NGO, that I have personally visited, that runs an excellent orphanage and school for mainly poor and orphan Muslim girls, the trustee said, “Please don't write about our work in the media. We are doing a great job right now, but if we get media attention, we can be targeted.” I was saddened by the siege mentality to which we have driven people who are doing great, selfless work in India.

I returned to the quotes, and am doing my own love jihad. Last week, I gave an additional cheque to a school teaching vocational skills to underprivileged students, with the condition that it be used to pay the fees of poor Muslim girls. I teach English and Personality Development at the school as a volunteer, and last Tuesday, I also organised a special show for the students of Rahul Bose’s wonderfully inspiring film Poorna, thanks to support from Rahul Bose, the school and PVR.

The film is about Poorna Malavath, a tribal girl from Telangana, who battled all odds and climbed Mount Everest at the age of 13. The students, who included Hindus and Muslims, roared and clapped during the screening. We later discussed the film in my English class and the students, many of whom are first-generation learners in their family, wrote essays on why Poorna inspired them. One of the brightest, Samrunissa, who is doing a Medical Laboratory Technician course, wrote: “Poorna is very confedence girl. Poorna is fever to 104, but is not har nahin mani. Fynally Poorna and Anand Everest ke top per tiranga lehray. I hope this girl is go Everest, but my Everest is Lab Technician.” I am delighted my love jihad is working.

Meenakshi Shedde is South Asia Consultant to the Berlin Film Festival, award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist. Reach her at meenakshishedde@gmail.com