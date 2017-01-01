Meenakshi Shedde: Top 10 Indian films of 2016



Manoj Bajpayee in his award-winning role as Professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras in Hansal Mehta’s film, Aligarh

Here’s my pick of the top ten Indian films from the year gone by:

1. ALIGARH: Hansal Mehta’s film is a haunting portrait of a man who, lonely and ageing, turns to homosexuality for solace. The film is based on the true story of a reporter and the shy professor, Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, who committed suicide after he was suspended from Aligarh Muslim University after he was “accused” of being homosexual. Manoj Bajpayee gave an unforgettable performance, and deservedly won the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Actor. The film was at the Busan Film Festival.

2. THITHI: Raam Reddy’s delightful debut feature in Kannada, Thithi is a finely observed tragicomedy about how three generations of the rural Gowda family respond to the death of the patriarch, Century Gowda. Co-written by Ere Gowda and Reddy, the script grew organically from the location and villagers. The film was shown at the Locarno film festival.

3. A DEATH IN THE GUNJ: Konkona Sensharma’s superbly assured debut feature is a period film set in McCluskieganj. While observing a family reunion, the film is really about how a gentle, feminine man can provoke both men and women, by just being himself.

4. SAIRAT: Nagraj Manjule ups the ante in his second Marathi feature with a powerful teen inter-caste mainstream romance, that ‘zingats’ its way into your heart, then socks you in the solar plexus. The film was shown at the Berlin Film Festival. The Sairat Marriage Group now helps eloped lovers.

5. KAPOOR & SONS (since 1921): Shakun Batra made us weep with his smart, moving film on the dysfunctional Indian family that addressed homosexuality, parental extra-marital affairs and death. Above all, he gave us the delectable Fawad Khan, before jealous bullies took over.

6. MUKTI BHAWAN: Shubhashish Bhutiani’s marvellous debut feature, a wryly tender portrait of a man waiting for death, won the UNESCO prize at the Venice Film Festival. Adil Hussain is forced to take leave to accompany his father, who goes to Varanasi in the hope of mukti. Assad Hussain’s warmly witty dialogues elevate the film.

7. PINK: Aniruddha “Tony” Roy Chowdhury finally tells it like it is: When a woman says no, she means no. In doing so, he speaks for the millions of Indian women who are routinely groped, raped or humiliated — lifelong sometimes — and squarely indicts the creepy male thugs who make life hellish for women. Amitabh Bachchan is convincing, but over-the-top.

8. DANGAL: This Aamir Khan-starrer directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is an upraised fist for Indian womanpower. It is a rousing sports picture, based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, former wrestler, who raised his daughters Geeta and Babita to be wrestling champions, that too in Haryana, India’s khap heartland. Kudos to Khan, who is comfortable playing a greying, pot-bellied father of four.

9. NEERJA: Ram Madhvani’s film is based on the true story of Pan Am chief purser Neerja Bhanot (Sonam Kapoor), who died at just 23, as she courageously took on terrorists hijacking the New Delhi-Karachi-New York Pan Am flight in 1986. A tribute to women’s courage, it is a taut, compelling film.

10. PHOBIA: Pavan Kripalani directs this horror film about a woman who, following a sexual assault, is terrified of open spaces, and convinced of a spirit even within her apartment. The gifted Radhika Apte has a powerful presence and range.

This critic would certainly like to acknowledge other strong Indian films of 2016, including Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0, Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, Vetri Maaran’s Visaaranai, Haobam Paban Kumar’s Lady of the Lake Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Nil Battey Sannata,

Anu Menon’s Waiting, Sudha Kongara’s Saala Khadoos and Shefali Bhushan’s Jugni.

Meenakshi Shedde is South Asia Consultant to Berlin Film Festival, award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist. Reach her at meenakshishedde@gmail.com