Meet Dr Do'Little'! Adorable pig 'treats' stressed fliers at this airport



Little Lilou struts around Terminal 2 of the airport sporting a tutu and 'pet me' vest. Pics/Instagram/flysfo

Ambling around in a tutu and hooves that flash hot-red nail paint, Little Lilou is the newest staff member at the San Francisco International Airport. Her job: to make nervous air passengers feel better.

The pig, a Juliana breed, who can help soothe anxious passengers has become a favourite fixture in the waiting area. Lilou wears a vest that reads ‘Pet Me!’ so that people know that she is there to help.

LiLou, who turned two on December 15 has her own Instagram account. It's lilou_sfpig.

LiLou is the first pig to be certified in the Animal Assisted Therapy Program of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Christopher Birch, the director of guest experience, said, “Since its launch in 2013, the SFO Wag Brigade has become a favourite amenity among travellers. With the addition of Lilou, we can look forward to more moments of surprise and delight for guests at our airport.”

San Francisco SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy Manager, Dr Jennifer Henley, told the Mirror, “We have more than 300 dog, cat and rabbit volunteer teams, but Lilou is the first pig in our programme. It’s wonderful to witness the surprise and delight that Lilou brings to people during therapy visits.”

People use emotional support animals to help with a range of physical, psychiatric and intellectual issues. An animal does not need specific training to become an emotional support animal.