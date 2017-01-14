Meet Easter, a turkey that gets manicures and massage sessions

Widow, who lavishes her ‘emotional support’ bird with manicures, facials, dinner dates and plane journeys, says she’s found love again



Three-year-old Easter with its owner Jodie Smalley. Pics /The Easter Turkey Files VIA Facebook

Everytime Jodie Smalley is upset or feeling low, she turns to her best friend for support. But, compared to other friendships, their situation is rather unusual. Jodie’s companion is actually a Turkey called Easter.

According to the 37-year-old, the bird offers her "emotional support", helping her through some of the most difficult times in her life.



Jodie first found Easter as a chick, stranded in the middle of the road

In return, Jodie lavishes nappy-wearing Easter with facials, manicures, yummy food and taking her on her travels.

"Easter probably has more miles under her wing than any turkey alive," Jodie told Mirror Online. "She's been to six different US states, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Oregon and California."

On a dinner date

Jodie, who lost her husband a few years ago, says Easter has helped her heal through her loss. “She’s let me hold her and cry while grieving,” she says.

After a manicure

Jodie’s relationship with Easter began after she found the feathered creature, standing in the middle of the road.



In the cockpit

She decided to take Easter home, and quickly realised that the bird, who is nearly three years old, was a huge comfort to her.



Watching an in-flight movie

Being wheeled around



"Easter connects me with people. It's easy to feel isolated, even in public, when struggling with sad emotions. The wonder and amazement she brings others is heartwarming," she says.