Meet Elena Deligioz, the 'world's most beautiful soldier'

Elena Deligioz, a woman dubbed the "world's most famous soldier", is currently breaking the internet. Her photographs have gone viral in various social media websites around the world, making her extremely famous on the internet.

Deligioz, a businesswoman, who sells military paraphenilia, through an online store, was invited to participate in a photoshoot by a Russian photographer, after he saw pictures of her modelling her products.

She became an instant internet sensation and the topic of online memes worldwide. The Russian native has been mistaken for an actual soldier, due to her penchant for posing in military uniform.

Her military store is dedicated to providing clothing, accessories, military models.

Her male fans on social media believe, she could be the, 'world's most beautiful soldier', if she joined the army.