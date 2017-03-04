Meet the 'humble' Bengaluru barber who owns 150 luxury cars!



Ramesh Babu

45-year-old Ramesh Babu, a barber based in Bengaluru, who charges Rs 100 for haircuts, is the proud owner of a fleet of 150 luxury cars, which he rents to good clientele. According to The Financial Express, among his impressive auto collection, the man is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Maybach S600, which costs Rs 3.2 crore, which is not available in India. Ramesh Babu secured a loan to purchase it directly from the carmaker.

He is the third person to own a Mercedes-Maybach S600 in the city. The two others are Vijay Mallya and a city-based builder. Ramesh Babu had rented his Mercedes-Maybach S600 to a group of German delegates visiting Aero India in February 2017.

Apart from this, he also has a Rolls Royce Ghost in his collection. Ramesh Babu started working as a barber to support his family at the age 15. He quit his school education after finishing his SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate). His earnings from the salon are modest as he still charges only Rs 100 per customer.

His main income course is his business venture - Ramesh Tours and Travels, where he rents his cars to high profile clients. Renting a vehicle like the Rolls Royce Ghost would cost a customer about Rs 50,000. Despite all this, he still remains loyal to his one true profession, and regularly spends 5 hours on a daily basis in his salon attending to patrons.