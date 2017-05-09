Mumbai: Meet the unsung hero behind the suicide attempt drama in Wadala



Police constable Bhushan Ramole

After a video of Friday's dramatic incident, in which a 30-year-old law graduate was saved from jumping from the 18th floor of an under construction building in Wadala, went viral among various WhatsApp groups of policemen, it has been revealed that Inspector Shalini Sharma didn't do the heroic deed alone. Another cop, whose contribution totally went unnoticed had accompanied her during the incident.

Police constable Bhushan Ramole, posted with the RAK Marg police station was the one who jumped and grabbed the lawyer, pushed her back thus preventing the woman from committing suicide. Senior Inspector Shalini Sharma had successfully diverted the lawyer's attention and then constable Ramole timely jumped and overpowered her. “It was completely a team work," recalls Ramole.

While policemen were focusing on saving the girl a site supervisor working at the construction site videographed the entire occurrance from the 20th floor. "Had the lawyer pushed me when I was trying overpowering her, I might have fallen down, but everything went right."