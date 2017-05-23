Meghalaya SSLC Result 2017: Meghalaya 10th Results declared; check mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2017 declared today (May 23) at 10 am at results.mbose.in. However you can also check the results at meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their MBOSE 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The MBOSE 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - results.mbose.in

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, email address name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of MBOSE 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

On the official website, you will also get to know first ten toppers in the order of merit, first ten toppers of Khasi, Jaintia & Garo Community and you can also download booklets.