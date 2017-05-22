Meghalaya SSLC Result 2017: Meghalaya 10th Results to be declared today on May 23, check mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2017 will declare the Meghalayala 10th results on May 23 at 10 am at results.mbose.in. However you can also check the results at meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their MBOSE 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The MBOSE 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - results.mbose.in

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, email address name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of MBOSE 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.