Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tasaduq Hussain Mufti joins PDP



J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti with brother Tasaduq Mufti (left) in Srinagar on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Srinagar: Tasaduq Hussain Mufti, the son of former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on Saturday joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party at a function to commemorate his father's first death anniversary.

Tasaduq, a famed cinematographer, joined the party in the presence of his sister and CM Mehbooba Mufti.

In his brief speech at the function, Tasaduq said, "I have remained aloof from politics all my life. But now I have joined the PDP officially and I will walk with you and take your aspirations along," he said. He said his dream was to clean up politics in Kashmir.

Mehbooba said, "Tasaduq has his own identity and his own work. Like his father, he wants to do something for the welfare of J&K."