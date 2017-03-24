Men in khaki get a surprise visit from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

He went to the Hazratganj police station to inspect as to 'how the rule of law in enforced in the state and guage the morale of the police'



Yogi Adityanath speaks to the police at Hazratganj police station

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday paid a surprise visit to the Hazratganj Police Station here to check general preparedness and said the rule of law will be established in the state.



Upendra Tiwari swept his office and the corridor outside clean

Adityanath, who has kept the Home portfolio with himself, took a round of the premises yesterday morning, catching policemen and officials by surprise. "I have come here to inspect as to how the rule of law is enforced in the state and gauge the morale of the police, and see what effective action can be taken in this regard," the chief minister told news persons. "The rule of law will be established in the state and government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are required for peoples' welfare," he said.

Minister cleans office

A day after Adityanath emphasised on cleanliness, his cabinet colleague Upendra Tewari, yesterday picked up a broom to clean his office in the state legislature at Lucknow, pictures of which went viral on social media.

Armed with a broom and a mop, the minister swept the floor of his office and the corridor leading to it in the Vidhan Bhawan, which houses the state legislature.

Pictures and videos of Tiwari, who is the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Environment, Water Supply, Land Development and Water Resources and Forest, sweeping the office, cleaning the corridor went viral on social media with the staff and officials there looking on.