Men molest women, shoot video in Rampur, and upload it online



A grab from the video that shows the men violating the women

One person was arrested in connection with the molestation of women by a group of men, after a video of the incident went viral sparking an outrage.

The video clip showed 14 men molesting the women near a forest area. The police said the men themselves shot the video and uploaded it on the social media, which was aired by some television channels on Sunday.

The police hasn't been able to identity the victims, but in the footage, the men can be seen blocking their way on a narrow road. The men are on their motorbikes and there are trees all around. The men are seen groping, pushing, pulling and abusing them. The women’s wails and screams can be heard in the video. They are pleading with their molesters to let them go to no avail, reports NDTV.

Police said a case was registered and one of the 14 accused, Shahnawaz, was arrested. About the accused, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said Shahnawaz, Nawved, Farmaan, Jahane Aalam and Saddam are of Kuwakhera village of Rampur district. "Attempts are on to nab the other accused," he said.

"We have identified the men involved. The main accused has been arrested. We are interrogating him and based on what he says the rest will also be nabbed. We filed an FIR after the videos went viral on social media," Vipin Tada, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, said.

The opposition has been attacking the chief minister for the deteriorating law and order situation.

