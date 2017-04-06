Mentally challenged minor girl gang-raped in Meghalaya



Representational pic

Shillong: A 16-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons, including five minors, in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, the police said today.

"We have arrested the accused persons who were involved in the gang rape of a mentally challenged girl on April 2. The juveniles involved have been dealt with as per law," district SP S Thamar told PTI. This was second incident of gang rape in the state in which juveniles were involved. The juveniles are between the age group of 12 and 18 years, the SP said.

While the two adults were remanded to judicial custody, the five juveniles were sent to juvenile homes for observation, he said. The two adults accused of gang rape were charged under section 376(g) of IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act, Thamar said.