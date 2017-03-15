Mercedes Benz destroyed as tempo crashes into it at BKC, no casualties

The crushed vehicles involved in the crash. Pic/ Sameer Markande

A tempo crashed into a Mercedes Benz at BKC last night, completely demolishing the front of the car.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Both vehicles had only the respective drivers in them at the time of the accident.

According to police officers, the driver of the Mahindra mini-tempo fled the scene instantly after the collision.

Officials also stated that when they searched the tempo, they also found that the vehicle did not have the requisite registration papers. The Mercedes – which had its right frontal side completely crushed in the crash – belongs to a Chembur resident, Imran Ali (31).

"Such accidents happen frequently in the BKC area," said a police officer from BKC Police Station.

"The Mercedes-Benz was going towards Kurla, while the other vehicle was coming from the opposite direction when the accident happened at the crossroads."

The police officer also pointed out that the driver of the mini-tempo could have jumped the signal, thus causing the accident. "We are in the process of looking for the driver and will soon find him," the officer said.