Mumbai Met Department warns of more rainfall, Govt. orders offices to let employees leave early



Water logged road at Matunga and Sion during the heavy rain in Mumbai on 29/08/2017. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

The Maharashtra Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for next three days in the state.

The special weather forecast bulletin said that the active monsoon condition is likely to see Maharashtra experiencing a heavy spell for the next three days. This includes-

Day 1- August 29 to August 30- rainfall likely at most places in the districts of konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha and at many places over Marathwada.

Day 2-August 30 to August 31-rainfall likely at most places in the districts of Konkan: at many places over districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha and at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.

Day 3-August 31 to September 1- rainfall likely at most places in the districts of Konkan, at a few places over districts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

'Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places likely to occur in districts of North Konkan, Thane, Palghar, Raigad. Heavy to very heavy with extremy hevy atat ione or two places likely over districts of Nasik, Nandurbar, Dhule Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune,' the bulletin said.

Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places over South Konkan namely Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in districts of south Madhya Maharashtra namely Satara, Kohlapur, Sangli and Solapur and in the districts of west Vidharba during August 29 and August 30,' the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has issued orders for all offices to allow employees to leave in wake of heavy rains and the IMD warning.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the State Disaster Management Control room to oversee the present scenario.

Talking to ANI, Fadnavis said, 'I have talked to BMC disaster management cell and the Mumbai police over the hotline. Mantralaya staff have been told to leave early due to heavy rain.'

Requesting the people to follow traffic advisories issued by the government, Fadnavis said people can also tweet or call to the Mumbai Police for any kind of assistance. 'The police will come to your rescue,' he added.

As various regions of Maharashtra are receiving incessant downpour since yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there would no relief for the state in the coming hours and heavy showers are expected to continue.

The traffic in Mumbai has come to a standstill owing to the heavy downpour. Subsequently, train services are suspended temporarily between Elphinstone Rd-Dadar on all lines w.e.f 1.30 p.m.

The famous KEM Hospital has shifted at least 30 patients to the upper wards after one of its corridors got flooded by water from Parel Village.

Meanwhile, operations at Mumbai airport suspended for some time due to low visibility.