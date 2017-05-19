Metro-3 work could lead to traffic snarls on these south Mumbai roads

Traffic police implement some traffic diversions on south Mumbai routes to ensure smoother vehicular movement on the roads as work begins in earnest on Metro-3 project



The city's first underground rail network -- Metro 3 -- is inching towards reality. File Pic

Mumbai's first underground rail network is inching towards reality, with work going ahead at full pace for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 project.

With the work on Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line beginning on May 18, there will be a lot of restrictions on travelling in South Mumbai till the completion of the first phase of work, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) will build Metro staions at Hutatma Chowk station on DN Road, Kalbadevi and Girgaum station on JSS Road and Worli station on Dr Annie Besant Road.

Following are the restrictions the traffic police have implemented:

No traffic will be allowed on the northbound stretch of DN Road from Hutatma junction to Purushottamdas Thakurdas Marg junction. There will also be no left turn for any vehicle coming from Veer Nariman Road and MG Road at Hutatma Chowk Junction towards DN Road. These curbs will be in place for 24 hours -- day and night -- and stay till the completion of the project.

Northbound vehicles coming from Sir Phiroze Shah Mehta Road won't be allowed to make the right turn to DN Road.

Vehicles won't be allowed to park between Hutatma junction and CST. There will be no parking on Sir Phiroze Shah Mehta Marg and Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg Junction up to Handloom House Junction (DN Road).

Commuters coming from Veer Nariman Road towards DN Road will be allowed toa take a left turn from CTO junction towards OCS junction via KB Patil Marg, from where they would have to head towards Hajarimal Somani Marg or Metro Junction via Bombay Gymkhana Corner and MG Road.

Commuters coming from MG Road to DN Road will be allowed to take a left from Bombay Gymkhana towards Hajarimal Somani Marg, and then take a right from Purushottamdas Thakurdas Marg junction. After going straight, they can take a left from DN Road Junction towards CST Junction.

Those taking the Sir Phiroze Shah Marg, will have to travel straight via Maharshi Dadhichi Marg and take a right from MG Road junction towards Hajarimal Somani Marg or Metro junction via MG Road and further straight.

Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road, where the Girgaum station will come up, will also see traffic restrictions. Parking will not be allowed on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road – from Girgaum Church to Saifee Hospital.

The southbound stretch of Jagganath Shankar Seth Marg from Thakurdwar Junction upto Shamaldas Gandhi Junction will be closed to all traffic.